Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Trading Down 3.5%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.02 and last traded at $52.02. 545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

