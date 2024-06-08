Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 17,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $449.87. 1,664,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $418.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $457.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

