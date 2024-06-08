Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 540,000 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 540,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,714,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.14% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Waterford Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 96,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,227,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,378. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

