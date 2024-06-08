Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $13.73 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 189.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $46.29. 1,959,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $293.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.62.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

