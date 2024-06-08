Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,469,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,624,999 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 3.03% of Pagaya Technologies worth $29,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,099,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 781.6% during the fourth quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 220,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 195,406 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 551,520 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Sanjiv Das bought 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $240,224.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,224.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Sanjiv Das purchased 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $240,224.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,224.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 299,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,938.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373 in the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PGY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PGY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 741,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $875.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 6.49. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

