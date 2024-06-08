Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 405 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,792 shares in the company, valued at $113,244,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,096,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.63 and a 200 day moving average of $297.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

