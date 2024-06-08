Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.4% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $462.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,829,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,756,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.06 and a 200 day moving average of $427.03. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $465.74.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.