Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $185,000 Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lucid Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lucid Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

NASDAQ:LCID traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,984,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,483,780. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

