Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.20. 26,036,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,606,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

