Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 606 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Knife River makes up 1.1% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Knife River by 38,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE KNF traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $68.75. 396,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,238. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($516.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Knife River

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.