Citigroup Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $240.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.00.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $180.99 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.18 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $47,217,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

