Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 4,166 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $45.76 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,513 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,883,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,476,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $48,214,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 118.7% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,524,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,378,000 after acquiring an additional 827,352 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

