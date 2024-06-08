Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 84,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 85,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$32.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Get Cielo Waste Solutions alerts:

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.