China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Shares Down 3%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 26 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

China Feihe Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

China Feihe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from China Feihe’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

