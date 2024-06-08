Chainlink (LINK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $297.85 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $15.94 or 0.00023007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $9.36 billion and approximately $297.85 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Chainlink
Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,099,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.
Buying and Selling Chainlink
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
