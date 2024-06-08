CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.35. 478,847 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.



The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

