CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 25.4% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.