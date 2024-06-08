Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Buys New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Salesforce accounts for 2.5% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23,653.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,033,000 after buying an additional 1,400,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Salesforce by 443.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,199,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $315,748,000 after acquiring an additional 979,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $3,535,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,362,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,924,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,362,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,924,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,883,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,260,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

