CenterBook Partners LP Sells 183,484 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183,484 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.07% of BOX worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,774,134. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,056. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

