CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in 3M by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.86. 5,636,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.06. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

