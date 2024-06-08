CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 7,343 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $206,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 40.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,850,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,195. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

