CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 17,422 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 158.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $117.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,200,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.15. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

