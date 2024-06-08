CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 12,903 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after buying an additional 292,459 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,274 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $84.08. 7,034,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,312,389. The firm has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 100.36%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

