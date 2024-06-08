CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.06. The stock had a trading volume of 715,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,106. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $263.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.55.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus lowered their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.56.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

