CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.76. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 531,469 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.91.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. CBAK Energy Technology had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
