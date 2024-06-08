CashBackPro (CBP) Price Hits $2.44 on Top Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $220.36 million and approximately $542,113.68 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00003525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010608 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,299.73 or 1.00020105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012329 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001057 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00095763 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,210,820 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 2.6459012 USD and is down -23.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,961,821.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.