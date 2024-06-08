Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTLA. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

