Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.81

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.81 and last traded at C$4.18, with a volume of 128355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canacol Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$6.70 to C$5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Canacol Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$139.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.60). Canacol Energy had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of C$104.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.2408551 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charle Gamba bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,700.00. Corporate insiders own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

