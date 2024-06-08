Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.10

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.10 and traded as low as C$54.00. Calian Group shares last traded at C$55.33, with a volume of 17,390 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.14.

Get Calian Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calian Group

Calian Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.82 million, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.97 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.6162117 EPS for the current year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.