Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) SVP Sells $172,386.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $294.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $565,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $10,942,000. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

