Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.42

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY)'s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and traded as low as $13.35. Burberry Group shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 173,274 shares traded.

Burberry Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

