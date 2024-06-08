BTIG Research Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $150.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BOOT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.5 %

Boot Barn stock opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.60. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $131.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

