Brokerages Set Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Target Price at $11.17

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.