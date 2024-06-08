Brokerages Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Target Price at GBX 3,123.50

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,123.50 ($40.02).

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.44) to GBX 2,950 ($37.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.69) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.44) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.28) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,732.50 ($35.01) on Monday. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,251 ($28.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,961 ($37.94). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,827.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,622.37. The stock has a market cap of £173.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,270.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,069.77%.

In related news, insider Charles Roxburgh bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.70) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($98,090.97). Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

