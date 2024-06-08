Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price at $19.77

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.77.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $28.89.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
