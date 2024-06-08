Brokerages Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Target Price at C$48.95

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$43.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.54. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.09 and a 12-month high of C$47.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 EPS for the current year.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

About Definity Financial

)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

