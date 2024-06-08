Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $106.11

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.11.
BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.09.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
