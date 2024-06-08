Broderick Brian C Sells 368 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Broderick Brian C lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 51,059.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 235,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,341,000 after purchasing an additional 226,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,939. The stock has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

