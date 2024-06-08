Broderick Brian C Purchases 3,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Broderick Brian C boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Intel were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after buying an additional 318,495 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,085,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,563,780. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

