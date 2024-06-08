Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,388 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $177,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $41.49. 13,660,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,517,211. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

