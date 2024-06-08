BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Trading Down 3.5%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 82,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,349% from the average daily volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.09.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

