Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.6 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.59. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $117,720,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $44,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.