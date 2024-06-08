BMO Capital Markets Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $410.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $425.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.61.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 658.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

