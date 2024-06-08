Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
BLNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blink Charging
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blink Charging Price Performance
Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.76.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Blink Charging Company Profile
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blink Charging
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.