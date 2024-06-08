Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Blink Charging by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blink Charging by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.76.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

