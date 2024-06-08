Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Boosted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,417,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 43.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $841,783,000 after purchasing an additional 322,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $708,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $117.62 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.