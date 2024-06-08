BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $578.10

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 578.10 ($7.41) and traded as high as GBX 579 ($7.42). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 573 ($7.34), with a volume of 398,232 shares changing hands.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,382.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 580.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 551.16.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,292.68%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,337.42 ($10,682.15). 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

