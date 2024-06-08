BitShares Hits Market Cap of $8.86 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $168,772.52 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000837 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000671 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000686 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,416,348 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

