BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. BitShares has a total market cap of $8.75 million and $133,006.41 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000802 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000660 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000683 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,418,054 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.