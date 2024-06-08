BITICA COIN Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $724.32 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.32 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010822 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,340.25 or 1.00020547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012404 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00096898 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,108,183,504 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998301 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.