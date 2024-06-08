Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Insider Sells $51,784.11 in Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 27,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $51,784.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,982.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 600 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $1,206.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 7,125 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $13,608.75.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72.

On Monday, April 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $86,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $125,101.35.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTM opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 483.86% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTM

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the first quarter worth $60,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.